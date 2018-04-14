A man with a pocket knife carjacked a 65-year-old woman in the parking lot of an Orange County grocery store, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Woman carjacked in parking lot of Aldi grocery store

Man held knife to her neck as she unloaded groceries

Man fled the scene in the woman's 2016 Mazda Miata

The incident happened Friday night at an Aldi on West Colonial Drive and North Kirkman Road.

According to deputies, the suspect held a knife against the woman’s neck as she loaded groceries into her car.

The woman then gave the man the keys to her black 2016 Mazda Miata convertible. The suspect fled the scene in the woman’s vehicle.

The woman had a scratch on her neck, but no other injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies are still searching for the carjacker.