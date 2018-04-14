High pressure over the southeast is getting a shove east by a large trough of low pressure moving across the central U.S. This same trough is steering a very powerful storm with a full blown blizzard in the Northern Plains, and severe weather speading into the Tennessee Valley today.

Warm Saturday

Cold front moving in Sunday

Cooler temps Monday

Ahead of the storm, we'll tap deep moisture and bring it into Central Florida. A couple of isolated showers may develop in the moisture with rain chances only at 20% toward I-95.

Highs soar up near 90 in many neighborhoods. On Sunday, a line of storms is set to sweep by us in the afternoon, and few may be strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, torrential rain, and small hail.

Gusty winds are expected with highs in the 80s. Behind the front, highs dip into the lower 70s Monday.

Poor morning surf conditions may occasionally bump into fair territory this afternoon, as an east-southeast swell pushes wave heights to around waist to chest high.

We're looking at another moderate risk of rip currents, so if you're planning a trip to the beach that includes swimming, be cautious. The UV index is very high and it means under 15 minutes for a sunburn.

