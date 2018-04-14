A group of middle schoolers received a nice surprise on Friday.

Students displaced by hurricanes receive brand new instruments

Thanks to a $20,000 grant by the Universal Orlando Foundation and Helios Foundation, 26 students displaced by the hurricanes last year received a brand new instrument.

Most of the students had been sharing instruments when practicing for band or music class. It happened Friday afternoon right before the school bell rang to end the day.

Twelve students from South Creek Middle School got to test their instruments in the school’s Media Center.

“An instrument is something to be cherished and taken care of,” said Jacob Robert Cardona, an 8th grader who arrived from Puerto Rico in October. He learned how to play the saxophone back home and wanted to continue doing so at his new school.

Next week, a group of students at Colonial High will be receiving the remainder of the instruments.