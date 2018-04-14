The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed to death Friday night.

Man stabbed to death at a home in Deltona

Home off Howland Blvd. near Pride Elementary

Victim in his 30s

Authorities said they received a call around 10:17 p.m. Friday about a stabbing and when detectives arrived at the home, they said the man was already dead with stab wounds.

Authorities are not sure who called 911 and no arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives have been out at the crime scene overnight trying to piece together what happened.

The deadly stabbing occurred at a home along Howland Boulevard near Lefils Lane, right near Pride Elementary School.

Neighbors said they hardly ever saw anyone come and go from the home.

One neighbor said after this incident she will always keep her doors locked.

"I saw there was an ambulance and they loaded up and just left; no sirens, no lights. They were here since 10:30 last night. It's nerve-racking," neighbor Annette Webb said.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim--a man in his 30s.