At Barnett Park the basketball courts are often full. Friday, Jack Williams Jr. came out to talk with people about the recent violence.

Group working to bridge gap between officers, community after recent park shootings

Three shootings so far this year at county parks

Deputies say big issue on solving crimes is cooperation from community

“It is something that has to be looked at very deeply by law enforcement--law enforcement and the community--when they start shooting in parks like that with little kids like these running around. Because any of these kids could get hit by a stray bullet,” said Williams, with Stop the Violence and Embrace Inc.

Back in February, a man was shot near the basketball courts in Barnett Park. Then in January, four people were injured by gunfire at Willow Park, and on Thursday, a shooting in Orlo Vista park wounded a man and an innocent bystander.

Orange County deputies said none of the shootings are related. A big issue with the shootings though, is that even with many witnesses, there is often little cooperation in giving deputies important information.

“People are afraid to say anything because of retaliation,” said Arlene Willis with Stop the Violence and Embrace, Inc.

“These kids out here now, they think that the law enforcement officers are not on their side, so they kind of think they want to take things in their own hands,” said Williams.

Williams and Willis continue to work on their mission to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement in hopes of putting an end to violence, but especially an end to this recent stretch in Orange County parks.

“You have to take ownership of where you live, you cannot be afraid, you have to be willing to step out and speak out,” said Willis.

We reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, but they did not want to comment on the park shootings at this time. Anyone with any information about any of these crimes should call Crimeline, at 800-423-TIPS.