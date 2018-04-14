FLAGLER BEACH — Flagler Beach is hosting the 5th Annual Cheer at the Pier.

Hurricanes damaged a portion of Flagler Pier last year

Businesses are preparing for the celebration on Saturday

Last year, a portion of the Flagler Pier was able to be used because of hurricane damage.

Organizers are expecting a larger crowd than last year and more business are joining in on the pier.

This will be the first Cheer at the Pier for Gregg and Robin Humphrey who own Saltwater Croc's Grill. Friday, the couple and their kitchen crew were preparing for the big day.

"Our chefs are on it and we're cooking a lot of hotdogs and the chili and the cheese and getting everything ready to bring out on the pier," said Gregg Humphrey, co-owner.

It is a huge fundraiser for the Flagler Beach Museum and a time when businesses like the Humpreys' will file onto the pier while hundreds of people grab food and drinks and listen to live music.

"Hurricanes did a number on the pier. Luckily we got it fixed where they can expand it and Cheer at the Pier is on the pier," said Humphrey.

"We weren't even sure if we were going to have a pier to work with at all," admitted Denise Collins, Cheer at the Pier organizer.

Last year only a little more than 200 feet of the pier was free to use for the event as crews slammed to get it open after Hurricane Matthew and now beachgoers, visitors, and fisherman all have full access.

"We're very fortunate this year to have the full extent of the pier it's been refurbished and it's wonderful there's new benches along the pier with little tables," said Collins.

Flagler Beach city manager said FEMA will give $10 million toward building a new concrete pier in a couple years. The city manager said about $1.2 million has been spent on temporary repairs between two hurricanes. Now everyone is looking forward to it so this event too will have permanent success.

"We need to repair it, expand it, whatever it takes," said Humphrey.

The city manager said a structural engineer has cleared the pier and firefighters checked it Friday for capacity and gave it the all clear.

The event starts at the pier on Saturday at 2 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 on site and $20 prior to the event.