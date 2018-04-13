APOPKA, Fla. —A woman was killed in an apartment fire Thursday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Name of woman not released

Investigation is ongoing

Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to the fire, which broke out around 6:18 p.m. at an apartment off 3000 Clarcona Rd. in the Apopka area, according to Lt. Ashley Strange.

Rescuers pulled a 60-year-old woman out and taken to an area hospital where she died, state Strange in a news release.

The woman's name has not been released.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating what started the fire.