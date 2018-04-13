APOPKA, Fla. —A woman was killed in an apartment fire Thursday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to the fire, which broke out around 6:18 p.m. at an apartment off 3000 Clarcona Rd. in the Apopka area, according to Lt. Ashley Strange.
Rescuers pulled a 60-year-old woman out and taken to an area hospital where she died, state Strange in a news release.
The woman's name has not been released.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating what started the fire.