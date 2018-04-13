Walmart will spend the next year remodeling dozens of Florida stores, including two dozen in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas.
In addition, Walmart will begin hiring this month for a new distribution center to open in Cocoa this year.
The company announced Friday that it will spend some $200 million over the next year on remodeling projects that will include new services.
Among those new services is online grocery pickup. Customers can order groceries online and then pick them up at new Grocery Pickup areas without leaving their vehicles.
Some Walmarts will also be able to use Mobile Express Scan and Go, which allows guests to scan all the items in their cart with their phone, pay and skip the checkout line. The service is currently available at all of Florida's Sam's Club locations.
The other new service is the Walmart Pickup Tower, which the company says is like a vending machine for online orders. Walmart says around 15 Florida stores already have this feature, and they will be adding it to more stores in the coming year.
Walmart is also opening a new distribution center in Cocoa later this year. It's holding two information sessions for job applicants at the Brevard Adult Education Center on Clearlake Road in Cocoa. One is Saturday, April 14 and the other is Saturday, April 28, both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jobs include equipment operators, freight handlers, managers and quality control workers.
Central Florida stores getting remodeled:
- Altamonte Springs Discount Store, 200 S. State Road 434
- Apopka Walmart Supercenter, 1700 S. Orange Blossom Trail
- Clermont Walmart Supercenter, 1450 Johns Lake Road
- Kissimmee Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3183 W. Vine St.
- Ocala Walmart Supercenter, 9570 S.W. Highway 200
- Ocala Walmart Supercenter, 2600 S.W. 19th Avenue Road
- Ocala Walmart Supercenter, 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
- Orlando Walmart Neighborhood Market, 12550 S. Orange Blossom Trail
- Orlando Walmart Neighborhood Market, 201 S. Chickasaw Trail
- Orlando Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2271 N. Semoran Blvd.
- Oviedo Walmart Supercenter, 5511 Deep Lake Road
- Summerfield Walmart Supercenter, 17961 S. U.S. Highway 441
Tampa Bay area stores getting remodeled:
- Clearwater Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2171 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Building 10
- Gibsonton Walmart Supercenter, 9205 Gibsonton Drive
- Haines City Walmart Supercenter, 36205 U.S. Highway 27
- Pinellas Park Walmart Supercenter, 8001 U.S. Highway 19 N.
- Port Richey Walmart Supercenter, 8701 U.S. Highway 19
- Sarasota Walmart Supercenter, 4381 Cattlemen Road
- Sebring Walmart Supercenter, 3525 U.S. Highway 27 N.
- Spring Hill Walmart Supercenter, 1485 Commercial Way
- Tampa Walmart Discount Store, 7011 W. Waters Ave.
- Tampa Walmart Neighborhood Market, 6216 Elliot Drive
- Tampa Walmart Supercenter, 4302 W. Gandy Blvd.
- Tampa Walmart Supercenter, 19910 Bruce B. Downs Blvd.
Walmart is opening a new Neighborhood Market store in Apopka on State Road 436. Other new stores are opening in Jacksonville and South Florida.