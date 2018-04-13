Walmart will spend the next year remodeling dozens of Florida stores, including two dozen in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas.

In addition, Walmart will begin hiring this month for a new distribution center to open in Cocoa this year.

The company announced Friday that it will spend some $200 million over the next year on remodeling projects that will include new services.

Among those new services is online grocery pickup. Customers can order groceries online and then pick them up at new Grocery Pickup areas without leaving their vehicles.

Some Walmarts will also be able to use Mobile Express Scan and Go, which allows guests to scan all the items in their cart with their phone, pay and skip the checkout line. The service is currently available at all of Florida's Sam's Club locations.

The other new service is the Walmart Pickup Tower, which the company says is like a vending machine for online orders. Walmart says around 15 Florida stores already have this feature, and they will be adding it to more stores in the coming year.

Walmart is also opening a new distribution center in Cocoa later this year. It's holding two information sessions for job applicants at the Brevard Adult Education Center on Clearlake Road in Cocoa. One is Saturday, April 14 and the other is Saturday, April 28, both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jobs include equipment operators, freight handlers, managers and quality control workers.

Central Florida stores getting remodeled:

Altamonte Springs Discount Store, 200 S. State Road 434

Apopka Walmart Supercenter, 1700 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Clermont Walmart Supercenter, 1450 Johns Lake Road

Kissimmee Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3183 W. Vine St.

Ocala Walmart Supercenter, 9570 S.W. Highway 200

Ocala Walmart Supercenter, 2600 S.W. 19th Avenue Road

Ocala Walmart Supercenter, 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

Orlando Walmart Neighborhood Market, 12550 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando Walmart Neighborhood Market, 201 S. Chickasaw Trail

Orlando Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2271 N. Semoran Blvd.

Oviedo Walmart Supercenter, 5511 Deep Lake Road

Summerfield Walmart Supercenter, 17961 S. U.S. Highway 441

Tampa Bay area stores getting remodeled:

Clearwater Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2171 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Building 10

Gibsonton Walmart Supercenter, 9205 Gibsonton Drive

Haines City Walmart Supercenter, 36205 U.S. Highway 27

Pinellas Park Walmart Supercenter, 8001 U.S. Highway 19 N.

Port Richey Walmart Supercenter, 8701 U.S. Highway 19

Sarasota Walmart Supercenter, 4381 Cattlemen Road

Sebring Walmart Supercenter, 3525 U.S. Highway 27 N.

Spring Hill Walmart Supercenter, 1485 Commercial Way

Tampa Walmart Discount Store, 7011 W. Waters Ave.

Tampa Walmart Neighborhood Market, 6216 Elliot Drive

Tampa Walmart Supercenter, 4302 W. Gandy Blvd.

Tampa Walmart Supercenter, 19910 Bruce B. Downs Blvd.

Walmart is opening a new Neighborhood Market store in Apopka on State Road 436. Other new stores are opening in Jacksonville and South Florida.