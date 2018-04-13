ORLANDO, Fla. — Three stores were smashed into sometime in the overnight, with glass from their storefronts smashed and the bits laying on the pavement.

Jersey Mike's Subs owner says it is not the first time his stores were struck

Unknown what was taken at this time

One of those stores at the Winder Oaks shopping center along the intersection of Conroy and Turkey Lake roads was Jersey Mike's Subs.

Three businesses on Conroy Road in Orlando were smashed in and the owner of one of them, Jersey Mike’s Subs, told me nothing was taken at his business.

The owner of the store, Raul Caite, told Spectrum News 13 at around 4:30 a.m., Friday, that whoever smashed into the store's glass did not get anything because he keeps all of his money in a safe. He also mentioned that he has security cameras in his property.

He shared security video of the incident, which shows the individuals smashing into his story.

However, it is not the first time one of his eight Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants in Central Florida has been broken into.

"I got stores in other areas, in safe areas, and they get hit as well," Caite said as five Orlando Police Department patrol cars were at the scene at 6700 Conroy Rd.

He says that some of his other Jersey Mike's Subs stores have been struck five times in the last 18 months. He also said that his store would be open at normal time on Friday.

The officers were also investigating two other businesses next to Jersey Mike's Subs. One was a dry cleaners and the other was Chimiking Restaurant.

"They are professionals; they know what they are doing. It's their line of business. They have their tools. They come out and do a surveillance of the area," said Tahir Bashir, owner of the dry cleaners.

Police did not tell Spectrum News 13 more about the investigation, but one unnamed officer said dejectedly, "You saw what happened here."

Later in the morning, Jersey Mike's Subs had a board over the broken window.

David Bodden contributed to this story.