A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his roommate Thursday evening, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Pamela Rooks, 55, strangled to death, officials say

Roommate William Pyle charged with 1st-degree murder

Early Tuesday evening, police responded to a home on the 200 block of Mont Blanc Court to find 55-year-old Pamela Rooks dead. William Pyle was at the scene, officials said.

On Thursday, the Medical Examiner's Office determined that Rooks was killed by strangulation. She also had signs of blunt-force trauma, it said.

Just before midnight, the 51-year-old Pyle was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Pyle is being held at the Orange County Jail with no bond and he is not cooperating with police, stated authorities.