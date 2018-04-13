FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — Police have identified the man found dead inside a mechanic's garage earlier this week.

Pennsylvania man found dead in Fruitland Park garage

Scott Larue Behney identified as shooting victim

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots before body found

RELATED: Fruitland Park Police: Man found dead after neighbors hear gunshots

Scott Larue Behney, 58, of Denver, Pennsylvania was found dead late Tuesday in the area of South Dixie Avenue.

According to police, they received calls about gunshots in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who appeared to have "serious trauma to the head area."

Investigators said there also appeared to be signs of a struggle.

Behney's truck was found in the garage, which isn't attached to a house.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Fruitland Park Police at 352-360-6655 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.