The minor-league baseball team in Daytona Beach is moving its post-game fireworks show to accommodate a pair of ospreys that had taken roost atop lights illuminating the field.

Ospreys take roost in baseball team's left-center-field lights

Daytona Tortugas are minor-league affiliate of Cincinnati Reds

Team will move post-game fireworks show to right-field side

Some fans of the Daytona Tortugas said they watched smoke and flaming debris swirl around the osprey nest during the post-game fireworks show at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

They asked the team to either stop the fireworks show or movie it.

THE SHOW WILL GO ON: The @daytonatortugas are moving their post-game fireworks show starting tonight to help out a pair of love birds in left field: https://t.co/AvWcWBq7sA pic.twitter.com/FiWSZhXGKb — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) April 13, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

On Friday, the Tortugas said they'd move their postgame fireworks show from the left-center-field section to the right-field side to move it away from the ospreys. The change will take effect for Friday night's home game against the Jupiter Hammerheads.

Team President Ryan Keur said the Tortugas had been working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the city of Daytona Beach to figure out the best solution. On Wednesday night, they used a drone to check the nest to ensure that it was, in fact, active, the team said.

The Tortugas, in the Florida State League, are a Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.