NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A dog owner in Volusia County is crying out for answers tonight.

Alice Carter says someone hit her dog, then ran it over again and took off. But New Smyrna Beach Police could be closer to getting those answers.

Driver hit dog twice of U.S. 1; killed dog

Police still searching for the driver, who fled

Bubba was family to Carter for 11 years.

"He was beautiful and he was such a good puppy, he was such a good boy," Carter said.

Carter bought him for her son when he was kid and called Bubba her grand-dog. The toys the yellow lab-golden retriever mix played with still sit in front of Carter's home.

But days before she was set to move away Tuesday afternoon, Bubba ran out of Carter's home, entered the highway and was struck by a car on US-1.

But Carter said she couldn't believe what happened next.

"Got out of the car to see what he hit got back in the car and hit my dog again," Carter said.

She said the driver allegedly drove forward twice killing Bubba.

"Dogs just as much as (humans), I think they're part of the family, just like we are. Makes me wonder why they wouldn't stop," said Bo McCray, a witness.

Mccray saw the incident happen and said that second hit killed him.

They said what breaks their hearts is it appears this was no accident.

"The first time it was an accident, the second time you intentionally killed my dog," Carter said.

Police said they've gotten a tip and they have license plate number of the driver.

Carter is now hoping for justice.

"I just want this person that killed my dog to have to live with it themselves," Carter said.

Carter said it cost nearly $300 to have their dog cremated. She said they'll be putting his remains in a special box next to some flowers on the river once he's shipped to Ohio.

Police said they are looking to get a hold of the driver to find out exactly what happened before deciding if there will be any charges.