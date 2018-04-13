ORLANDO, Fla.—A guide dog of a legally blind man in Orlando was struck and killed by a car Thursday night. Florida Highway Patrol says it was a hit-and-run.

The incident happened on Harrell Road, according to FHP’s Kim Montes. The 60-year-old man and his golden retriever named Pearl were heading southbound toward Colonial Drive, as seen by surveillance video footage, when the vehicle hit Pearl.

The dog died on scene, troopers say. The man was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene in what's described as a silver passenger car.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.