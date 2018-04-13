MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida woman who police say rammed her car into a motorcycle in a road-rage incident was arrested after the motorcyclist spotted her at the same hospital.

Alandra Maria Ramirez, 21, of Melbourne, Fla., has been charged with aggravated battery with a vehicle.

In a Melbourne Police affidavit, investigators said Ramirez and the motorcyclist were engaged in a "verbal road rage incident ... throughout the city" early Thursday.

The altercation continued until the intersection of South Babcock Street and Brevard Avenue. That's when police say Ramirez intentionally rear-ended the back of the man's motorcycle with the front her 2018 brown Kia four-door.

The crash knocked the motorcyclist off his bike, causing nonlife-threatening injuries to the man.

Meanwhile, the front bumper of the Kia became lodged into the rear tire of the bike, so Ramirez ran off, police said.

Later that day, while the man was at a hospital being treated for the injuries he sustained in the crash, he saw Ramirez, who had turned up at the same hospital for an unrelated issue, investigators said.

Police arrested Ramirez just after 1 a.m. Friday.