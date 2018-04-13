MALABAR, Fla. — A retired Orange County firefighter continues a walking trek across the state, honoring fellow Florida firefighters who died of cancer.

Tom "Bull" Hill is a former Orange County firefighter

He's walking across state to honor firefighters who died of cancer

He wants to raise awareness of firefighters' increased risk of cancer

Tom "Bull" Hill crossed into Brevard County on U.S. 1 on Friday, taking more steps on his mission to walk from Key West to Tallahassee.

Hill, who began his walk March 20, is carrying backpacks full of fire department patches and badges of those firefighters who lost their battles with the disease.

His goal is to raise awareness of the increased cancer risk in the firefighting profession.

Along the way, he's being joined by fellow firefighters and supporters who are walking with him.

"Because the state of Florida doesn't think their firefighters' lives are worthwhile, I have to walk to honor these guys," Hill said.

The "March of the Bull, My Brother Burden" walk, ends in Tallahassee in about 20 more days.

He's staying in Brevard County on Friday night and arrives in his home county of Orange County on Monday morning.



(Jonathan Shaban, staff)