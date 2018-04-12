WINTER PARK, Fla. — A local flower shop abruptly shut down, leaving frantic brides-to-be with little time to prepare.

Winter Park flower shop shuts down abruptly

Brides-to-be left with little-to-no notice about closure

Better Business Bureau has tips when facing abrupt store closures

Several Spectrum News 13 viewers called after being told by the owner of RoseBig Orlando flower shop in Winter Park that he was immediately shutting down the store.

“Needless to say I was really frantic and upset,” one bride told us after being called just five days before her wedding this weekend.

Customers tell us the store owner Jim called them on Tuesday.

In a voicemail one customer says Jim left, the owner said “… I’m calling with some bad news. I’ve had some situations come up, I had to close my business today, I’m very sorry to tell you that and I wish I could you, but I can’t.”



Spectrum News 13 went to the store Wednesday where an employee said she was also given no notice about the store’s closure, but was left trying to help a bride who is planning to get married Thursday.



We made contacted by phone with a man who identified himself as Jim, the store’s owner, but declined to answer any questions saying he would call us right back. Multiple messages for comment have not been returned.



RoseBig had an 'A' rating with the Better Business Bureau and mostly positive reviews with BBB and on Yelp.

Yelp user “Maria D D.” wrote “Terrible! Bailed on my wedding! I paid for my flowers 8 months ago and he calls me today to say he cannot deliver them! I’m getting married in 3 days. He’s closing shop.”



A bride-to-be told also told Spectrum News 13 that she was told by phone by the owner that she may not get a refund.



“I asked him ‘are you going to refund us and the people you took money from,’ and he said ‘well there are a lot of people who owe me money, and I just don’t know’ and he hung up,” she said.



In a similar situation last year, brides were left scrambling after international bridal company Alfred Angelo, of Delray Beach, Florida, abruptly closed all of their stores in July 2017 without notice.



The Better Business Bureau says there are several things consumers can do when faced with a company that suddenly closes.



The BBB suggests:



Contact your credit card company – If your purchase was made using a credit card, contact your credit card company and file a chargeback.

Gather your receipts and documents – This will help in preparation for any opportunities to obtain a resolution.

Contact third party retailers – If you made your purchase from a third party retailer, look into their refund policy and contact them to see if they can help.

Be careful with discounts – If you decide to take advantage of these discounts make sure you understand any applicable terms and policies, especially if you don’t have time for errors.

Beware of online donations and crowd funding pages – When unfortunate events occur, it opens the door to potential scammers who are looking to take advantage of the situation. Beware of any person who claims they can help you retrieve your items from the store for a fee, or any crowd funding pages looking to raise money for items lost. Only communicate with a designated bankruptcy attorney, if assigned.