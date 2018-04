What's better than perking up your day with coffee? How about free coffee?

Wawa is giving away free coffee as a "thank you" to its customers on Thursday, April 12, the company announced.

Wawa says it is a way to celebrate its upcoming 54th birthday. The Pennsylvania-based company was founded on April 16, 1964.

The offer is limited to one customer and it only includes self-serve coffee up to 24 oz.