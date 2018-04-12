A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher is facing charges after deputies say he forgot a loaded gun in a public bathroom, and another man picked it up and discharged it, multiple news outlets are reporting.
- Parkland teacher charged with unsafe firearm storage, reports say
- Deputies: Sean Simpson forgot loaded Glock in public bathroom
- Booking report says another man found gun and discharged it
Sean Andrew Simpson, 43, of Margate was arrested Sunday and charged with unsafe storage of a firearm, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office booking report.
Multiple news outlets, including the Sun Sentinel newspaper in South Florida, say that Simpson is a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
According to the booking report, Simpson forgot the loaded gun in a public bathroom he'd used near the Deerfield Beach pier.
About 5 minutes after he left the bathroom, he remembered he didn't have his gun and went back.
That's when he heard a single gunshot. Witnesses also heard it, deputies said.
Simpson went back and saw a man holding the Glock 43 9mm handgun.
Simpson was legally carrying the gun, deputies said.