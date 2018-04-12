A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher is facing charges after deputies say he forgot a loaded gun in a public bathroom, and another man picked it up and discharged it, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Parkland teacher charged with unsafe firearm storage, reports say

Deputies: Sean Simpson forgot loaded Glock in public bathroom

Booking report says another man found gun and discharged it

Sean Andrew Simpson, 43, of Margate was arrested Sunday and charged with unsafe storage of a firearm, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office booking report.

Multiple news outlets, including the Sun Sentinel newspaper in South Florida, say that Simpson is a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to the booking report, Simpson forgot the loaded gun in a public bathroom he'd used near the Deerfield Beach pier.

About 5 minutes after he left the bathroom, he remembered he didn't have his gun and went back.

That's when he heard a single gunshot. Witnesses also heard it, deputies said.

Simpson went back and saw a man holding the Glock 43 9mm handgun.

Simpson was legally carrying the gun, deputies said.