Daytona Beach Police Department reported that the incident involving a man trying to lure kids into his car was a "misunderstanding."

Man trying to lure kids was 'misunderstanding,' says police

The woman who called 911 reportedly knows the man

Police learned of the new information Thursday. In a news release, authorities say the misunderstanding came from the woman who called 911.

They learned that she reportedly knows the man who was initially thought to be a suspect.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening when several children in an apartment complex were playing outside.

Police said a white Chevy impala pulled up to the children, and the man inside, who the kids say had tattoos of guns and a tear drop on his face, told them he would give them money if they stopped misbehaving.

The man allegedly opened the door and told two children to jump in.

"He picked my son up and put him on his lap and told him I'm going to teach you how to drive," said Kanisha Howard, the mother of one of the boys.

No other details were provided. Police say no further action will be taken, and the case will be closed.