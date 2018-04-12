BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says he wants any money he ever gets to be donated to a fund that would benefit victims and their families, according to his public defenders.

They told a judge on Wednesday he stands to inherit as much as $30,000 from a life insurance policy and several stocks.

However, they also argued he could not afford to hire a private attorney to represent him.

The judge is expected to rule on that by Friday, April 27.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, one for each person killed in the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He is being held without bond.