An Orlando-based medical supply firm will pay an almost $10 million settlement for filing false Medicare claims after a whistleblower filed suit, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Orlando's Rotech Healthcare to pay $10 million settlement

DOJ: Lawuit filed by whistleblower, who was former employee

Rotech will agree to admit it improperly billed Medicare, feds say

As part of the settlement, Rotech Healthcare Inc. will admit that it improperly billed Medicare for oxygen equipment that patients didn't need or use.

Rotech is a supplier of oxygen and respiratory equipment. According to state records, it's based on Vineland Road in Orlando.

The company will pay $9.68 million as part of the settlement.

The allegations came to light after Janet Hale, a former employee in Rotech's billing department, filed a whistleblower lawsuit under the False Claims Act, the DOJ said in a news release.

The False Claims Act allows whistleblowers to sue on behalf of the government and share in any recovery. Hale will receive $1,645,600, the DOJ said.