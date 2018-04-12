ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was caught by a stray bullet during a shooting at an Orla Vista Park Thursday, deputies say. The woman is said to be an innocent bystander.

Man, woman shot in Orla Vista Park in Orlando

Woman said to be innocent bystander, hit by stray bullet

Both treated for non-life threatening injuries at ORMC

The shooting started at 1 N. Powers Drive around 1:50 p.m.. Deputies say a driver in a vehicle with several passengers pulled into a park and started shooting at a 21-year-old man in the parking lot.

The man, who was injured, allegedly returned fire with the driver and later fled the scene to Buena Vista Street. Deputies say when they located him, he was uncooperative.

Deputies say a 30-year-old woman sitting in her van in the parking lot was struck in the leg by a stray bullet. She’s said to be an employee at Greater Oasis Christian Academy.

Both shooting victims had non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Deputies say the investigation in ongoing. No further details were released at this time.