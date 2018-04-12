A manhunt is underway in Alabama for a man suspected of shooting and killing a member of the Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra in February.

Manhunt underway in AL for suspect in fatal Pinellas Park shooting

Siddeeq Ma'Shooq accused of killing Caroline Morton-Hicks

Morton-Hicks was a member of the Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra

Pinellas Park Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Siddeeq Ma'Shooq, 45, also known as Steven Brooks, in the death of Caroline Morton-Hicks.

Morton-Hicks was shot to death on Feb. 12 after she finished an orchestra practice.

Police said as she left practice, there was some kind of altercation in a parking lot between the performing arts center and city hall. Someone with a gun chased Morton-Hicks and shot her on 78th Avenue.

Investigators have been searching for Ma'Shooq since recently issuing an arrest warrant and were able to locate a possible location of Ma'Shooq in Harvest, Alabama Wednesday night.

Law enforcement in Madison County, Alabama and U.S. Marshals attempted to locate and take Ma'Shooq into custody at that location. However, while a crisis negotiator had Ma'Shooq on the phone, he backed a vehicle out of the house's garage, collided with two U.S. Marshal vehicles, and then led authorities on a 6-minute pursuit.

Ma'Shooq was last seen at 9:41 p.m. Central Time when the vehicle he fled authorities in caught fire, prompting him to abandon it and run into a nearby wooded area. The manhunt for Ma'Shooq remains ongoing at this time, and there is a $3,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Connection between shooter, victim

Court documents revealed Thursday the connection between Ma'Shooq and Morton-Hicks. Morton-Hicks was Ma'Shooq's landlord, and he was past due on his rent.

Morton-Smith's friend Paul Innis said the connection came as a shock.

"She was good to her tenants," Innis explained. "She was. She gave them time if they needed it. I know this for a fact because we used to discuss this sometimes on rides to music events and so on."

Innis told us when he heard the details the only thing on his mind was to get Ma'Shooq into custody.

"I just hope they take him alive, because I think for him the easy way out would be if he’s not taken alive, and we deserve more than that," Innis said. "We deserve to know what happened."