A manhunt is underway in Alabama for a man suspected of shooting and killing a member of the Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra in February.

Pinellas Park Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Siddeeq Ma'Shooq, 45, also known as Steven Brooks, in the death of Caroline Morton-Hicks.

Morton-Hicks was shot to death on Feb. 12 after she finished an orchestra practice.

Police said as she left practice, there was some kind of altercation in a parking lot between the performing arts center and city hall. Someone with a gun chased Morton-Hicks and shot her on 78th Avenue.

Investigators have been searching for Ma'Shooq since recently issuing an arrest warrant and were able to locate a possible location of Ma'Shooq in Harvest, Alabama Wednesday night.

Law enforcement in Madison County, Alabama and U.S. Marshalls attempted to locate and take Ma'Shooq into custody Wednesday night, however, a hostage situation and standoff with officers occurred, during which time an elderly couple had been taken hostage. Thankfully, the hostages were released unharmed, officials said.

Officials said Ma'Shooq was able to flee from the home during the standoff, prompting a manhunt in the area of Harvest, Alabama. The manhunt for Ma'Shooq remains ongoing at this time.