NATIONWIDE — Heinz is making internet waves after it announced a possible “mayochup” debut in the the U.S.

The pre-made sauce, which combines mayonnaise and ketchup, is already available in some international markets, but on Wednesday, Heinz tweeted a poll asking people to vote if they would like to see the condiment on U.S. shelves.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for "yes" and we'll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

As of Thursday the poll has more than 500,000 overall votes with 55 percent of people in favor of the sauce.

Although the condiment combination has set the internet on fire in the last 24 hours, the sauce has been around for decades. Commonly referred to as “fry sauce” in some parts of the country, regional restaurant chain Arctic Circle claims to be the original makers, dating back to 1948. Goya Foods also makes its own version called “Mayoketchup.”

In a statement, Heinz said it knows the name "Mayochup" is hotly debated, and a final name for the possible product will be up for vote before the launch.

Voting lasts until April 15.