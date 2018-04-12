An inmate already in Lake County Detention Center has been charged with solicitation to murder after officials discovered he allegedly offered 20 food trays to have his ex-wife and her boyfriend killed.

Michael Eduardo Lee wanted inmate to kill ex-wife, deputies say

Lee was already in jail for battery

On April 5, Michael Eduardo Lee's cell was searched by a detention deputy when a hit list was discovered, according to Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it was a contract between Lee and a fellow inmate.

"The inmate whom Michael Lee hired would be paid twenty food trays while in jail and after released, the alleged hit man would then complete the job and would be paid an additional $2,000," according to deputies.

Lee was charged with criminal solicitation to murder and there is no bond.

He is currently in jail on a violation of probation for battery, deputies explained.