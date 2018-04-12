LAKE COUNTY -- A Citrus County man is being held on a $36,000 bond on charges of abduction of an Orlando woman last week.
- Citrus Co. man charged with abduction of Orlando woman
- Suspect picked up woman to give ride to bus station
- Woman fell asleep, awoke to wrists being bound
- Axel Rivera-Pagan held on a $36K bond
Axel Rivera-Pagan, 41, of Homosassa is accused of kidnapping a woman on April 3 in Lake County.
Detectives said the victim met Rivera-Pagan while she was walking on S. Orange Blossom Trial in Orlando. River-Pagan offered to drive the victim to a Greyhound bus station so she could return to Palm Beach.
According to the report, the pair first went to McDonald's near the Florida Mall and after leaving the restaurant, River-Pagan gave the woman a cigarette which caused her to become lightheaded and fall asleep in the passenger seat.
The victim said she woke up to Rivera-Pagan bounding her wrists with duct tap and a hose.
According to the report, the suspect and victim got into a struggle, but the victim was able to get away. She was seen running down Triple E Road in Clermont, in need of assistance. A witness was able to call 911 for her.
During the investigation, the victim was able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle, leading detectives to identify Rivera-Pagan as the suspect. The victim was also able to identify Rivera-Pagan in a photo lineup as the suspect.
Rivera-Pagan was arrested at a Red Lobster in Spring Hill where he works.
He was booked into the Hernando County jail and is awaiting to be transfered to the Lake County jail.