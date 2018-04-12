LAKE COUNTY -- A Citrus County man is being held on a $36,000 bond on charges of abduction of an Orlando woman last week.

Citrus Co. man charged with abduction of Orlando woman

Suspect picked up woman to give ride to bus station

Woman fell asleep, awoke to wrists being bound

Axel Rivera-Pagan held on a $36K bond

Axel Rivera-Pagan, 41, of Homosassa is accused of kidnapping a woman on April 3 in Lake County.

Detectives said the victim met Rivera-Pagan while she was walking on S. Orange Blossom Trial in Orlando. River-Pagan offered to drive the victim to a Greyhound bus station so she could return to Palm Beach.

According to the report, the pair first went to McDonald's near the Florida Mall and after leaving the restaurant, River-Pagan gave the woman a cigarette which caused her to become lightheaded and fall asleep in the passenger seat.

The victim said she woke up to Rivera-Pagan bounding her wrists with duct tap and a hose.

According to the report, the suspect and victim got into a struggle, but the victim was able to get away. She was seen running down Triple E Road in Clermont, in need of assistance. A witness was able to call 911 for her.

During the investigation, the victim was able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle, leading detectives to identify Rivera-Pagan as the suspect. The victim was also able to identify Rivera-Pagan in a photo lineup as the suspect.

Rivera-Pagan was arrested at a Red Lobster in Spring Hill where he works.

He was booked into the Hernando County jail and is awaiting to be transfered to the Lake County jail.