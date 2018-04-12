WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A bookkeeper is behind bars, accused of a more than $1 million dollar embezzlement scheme.

Rodolfo Olivas, 46, accused of $1.3M embezzlement scheme

Authorities say he used business checks, cards, bank accounts

On Thursday, West Melbourne Police and Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies raided the Indialantic home of 46-year-old Rodolfo Olivas.

That's where detectives are looking for evidence of anything purchased with $1.3 million stolen from his former employer Hills, Incorporated in West Melbourne.

They say Olivas used business checks, credit cards, plus several credit and bank accounts in the fraud.

Detectives say another employee did his work while he vacationed in 2017 and discovered the scheme.

Hills, a synthetic fiber manufacturing company, fired Olivas after learning of his crimes, and they say no customers were affected.

Olivas is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $700,000 bond.