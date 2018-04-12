ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, there will be a planned emergency preparedness exercise going on, where simulated disasters will begin to unfold as law enforcement, first responders and hospitals test how they respond.

Fake mass casualty incident will unfold in Central Florida

Volunteers will have injuries applied to them

Event takes place at 8 a.m.

A staging area is set up at Barnett Park in Orlando where more than 500 volunteers, mostly students, will come to get "injuries".

The exercise will take place at multiple hospitals throughout Central Florida and will include hundreds of students acting as victim volunteers and dozens of emergency workers and volunteers.

Makeup artists and some medical personnel will give each volunteer a unique injury that will correspond to a planned disaster that will unfold in Orange County sometime Thursday morning.

Some of the scenarios are mass stabbings, shootings and other terror-style incidents that have occurred recently here in the U.S. and around the world.

More than a dozen hospitals in Orange, Lake and Seminole counties will be participating. The effort is to make sure they are prepared if a similar real event were to happen.

"It could happen within a nano second. It's really prudent for us to practice what we are about to do. Because if it does happen, which it very well could, we want to save as many lives as possible," explained Eric Alberts, an emergency manager with the Orlando Health Hospital System.

The event starts from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.