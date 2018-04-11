ORLANDO, Fla. — A fire forced almost three dozen people living in a Pine Hills apartment building to find another place to sleep overnight.

35 people forced to leave homes

10 units at Hibiscus Luxury Apartments impacted

Investigation on the way

Orange County Fire Rescue called in the Red Cross to help the displaced residents of the the Hibiscus Luxury Apartments after the fire burned one of the back buildings of the apartment complex.

The fire started just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the complex on 5600 Silver Star Road. It forced 35 people to leave their homes, many with just the clothes on their backs.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire affected 10 units.

Pauelette Robinson was in one of the bottom units and was able to get out safely. She says it was a horrifying scene.

"I came outside, (and) flames was everywhere," she said. "Come to find out it burned the two apartment upstairs. Hopefully they put us up somewhere tonight," she said.

There were no injuries. The state fire marshal will investigate the cause.

No word yet on whether the displaced families will be able to move into other apartments.