ORLANDO, Fla. — Puppy recovered after being stolen in car at gas station

A puppy has been safely recovered after the car he was in was stolen on Tuesday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

3 accused of puppy-napping

All 3 facing third-degree grand theft, other charges

Puppy safely returned to its owner

At around 12:39 p.m., a driver left his new puppy in his 2013 Volvo C30 Polestar running at the gas pump of a 7-Eleven at 2480 Jetport Drive, according to Sgt. Eduardo Bernal.

Shawn Sullivan of Orlando allegedly got into the car and sped off with the puppy, Bernal stated.

Officers spotted the car at Goldenrod Road and followed until Sullivan got out of the Polestar at 6480 Redditt Road, he mentioned, adding that the dog was not in the vehicle.

The 27-year-old Sullivan gave the dog to another driver, Trevor Belair, and Emily Knipp, explained the public information officer in a news release.

Shortly after Sullivan was caught without incident, officers saw a white vehicle nearby and it left the area with poor results, a police report stated.

"We observed as the white vehicle was unable to maneuver a turn and slide off the road onto the grass area," the arrest affidavit stated.

Officers were able to capture both Belair, 23, and the 19-year-old Knipp, after a short foot chase, the affidavit stated.

Sullivan currently has a suspended driver's license with five suspensions, according to the affidavit.

Sullivan has been charged with third-degree grand theft, burglary of conveyance and third-degree grand theft of a vehicle. He is facing a bond of $2,800.

Belair is charged with third-degree grand theft, principal first-degree grand theft of a vehicle and resisting arrest without violence. His bond is at $2,700.

Knipp is also facing a third-degree grand theft charge and resisting arrest without violence. Her bond is at $2,600.

And the puppy, which is worth $1,000, has been safely returned to its human.