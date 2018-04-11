A bicyclist was struck by a van and killed in Melbourne on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Milwaukee Avenue and La Veta Drive just before 8 a.m., a Florida Highway Patrol report said.

The 66-year-old male bicyclist was westbound on Milwaukee when he turned left into the direct path of a 2004 Toyota van, troopers said.

He was taken to Wuesthoff Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained head injuries, according to the FHP.

His identity has not been released.

The driver of the van was unhurt.

The crash is under investigation, but troopers don't think the driver of the van was at fault.

"She was driving under the speed limit," FHP Lt. Channing Taylor said.

Spectrum News 13 reporter Krystel Knowles contributed to this report.