MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Police in Mount Dora are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Nevaeh Gamez was last seen Tuesday at her residence, according to police.

When her mother returned home at 6:45 p.m., she realized the teen was missing.

Gamez is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 105 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

According to investigators, she was last seen wearing a bright yellow sweater and blue jeans.

Police said Gamez is known to frequent the Sorrento area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.