FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a Lake County town that happened Tuesday night.

Fruitland Park Police say that just after 11 p.m., they got a call from neighbors who heard two gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a garage just a few houses down from East Palm Street and South Dixie Avenue.

Police consider it a suspicious shooting, and they think there was some sort of struggle before the shooting.

"We have no indicators that it was self inflicted or anything like that. The scene seems to be a scene of maybe there was some sort of struggle, but crime scene investigators are still in there checking it out," said Capt. Erik Luce.

Investigators have been talking to some people who may have information to help them find the person responsible. As for the person who was shot, police think he is about 50 years old and from the Pennsylvania area.

They are not sure whether he lived in Fruitland Park or was just visiting. His truck was found in the garage, which is not attached to a house. At one time, it was a mechanic's garage.

A neighbor tells Spectrum News 13 he heard someone in his backyard Tuesday night at about 9 p.m., and a few hours later police had swarmed the area.

