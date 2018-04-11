ORLANDO, Fla. — This week marks Victims Rights Week and in order to raise awareness for the resources available to victims in Orange County, the family of one Orlando murder victim came forward.

This week is Victims Rights Week

Family of Sasha Samsadean promote the Victims Advocates Group

Group helps Orange County violent crime victims, families

As images of their daughter, 27-year-old Sasha Samsadean, played above them, her parents talked about the day they found out she would be looking down on them from then on.

"Life... without my daughter, it hurts," an emotional Ken Samsadean said.

Sasha Samsadean was found murdered in her downtown apartment in 2015 by her building's own security guard.

Following their daughter's death, they were overwhelmed with emotions while also forced to figure out all the other things which coincide with dealing with a loved one's death. They had to plan Sasha's funeral, and figure out how to clean out and close her apartment.

Inundated, the Samsadeans said they were grateful to have Victim Advocates with the Orange County Sheriff's Office to lean on.

"Sometimes you don't know what you don't know. Which means you don't know what questions you have to ask. And by them being there, in touch with us, telling us what was going on, it really helped us out," Ken Samsadean said.

The Victims Advocates with the Orange County Sheriff's Office help families with counseling when needed, financial services, and updates on their investigation.

"What we try to do is make sure the families don't get re-victimized. We want to make sure they have all of the resources and everything that they need in the days ahead," Victim Advocate Sandara Williams said.

Orange County Victim Advocates are available to families of victims of violent crimes, and survivors themselves. They said they will reach out to those victims and family members initially after the incidents they face, and are always available via phone.

"We are the go-between the attorney's general office, and getting that paperwork done to make sure that nothing is missed," Williams explained.

Tthe victims advocacy group in Orange County can be reached at 407-254-7248.