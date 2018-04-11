A Brevard County judge sentenced a man found guilty of a 2012 Titusville double murder to life in prison Wedesday.

It was a long afternoon of impact statements at William Woodward's sentencing at the courthouse in Viera.

In January, Woodward was found guilty of killing Gary Hembree and Roger Picior, and shooting survivor Bruce Blake during what prosecutors call a planned sneak-attack.

All of the incident was caught on home security cameras from Woodward's Smith Drive home.

Prosecutors say Woodward, using his military training, laid in wait in camouflage under the cover of darkness to gun down the men.

Wednesday the victims' family members urged the judge to give Woodward the maximum time in prison, which the judge agreed to do.