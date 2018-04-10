ORLANDO, Fla. — A Puerto Rican family displaced by Hurricane Maria received a nice surprise Tuesday.

Jurado family displaced by Hurricane Maria

Orlando church helps family, who is expecting 4th child

Church has set up baby registry to help pregnant moms in need

It’s been a rough couple of months for the Jurado family after having to leave everything behind.

"In Puerto Rico, she was sick,” said Juan Carlos Jurado about his youngest daughter. “And that’s the motivation, for coming to Florida," he said.

The Jurados knew moving their family of five after Hurricane Maria was not going to be an easy task.

"The life in Florida is different to Puerto Rico — the rent is too much, cost too high," said Juan Carlos’ wife Genie Santos.

For months they lived in a hotel, all sleeping in one bed, but they always remembered to find the positive side of everything.

"It's hard, it's hard, but you know, sleep, my wife my kids, this is good, is good together in one bed," Juan Carlos said.

The Jurados are now preparing for their fourth child. To their surprise, a local church helping families displaced by the hurricane took them on a shopping spree for baby items.

It's one way the Episcopalian church Jesus de Nazaret continues to support the Puerto Rican community in need.

"That they could face the challenges of living in a new community of having lost everything and just living some place new, they have to start all over again. So we're trying to assist them as much as we can," said Priest Gladys Rodriguez.

The families got to buy diapers, clothes and much more. It was an unbelievable relief and blessing to welcome their new baby boy into the world.

"I'm so happy. I'm so happy with the church and Emmanuel. I don't know how to express my happiness you know, but (I’m) so, so (appreciative)," Juan Carlos said.

The church has set up a baby registry at Target for folks who would like to help other pregnant moms in need. It’s called “Hurricane Maria” and items will be donated to other moms.