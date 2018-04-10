KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The jazz ensemble at Osceola County’s School For The Arts is going to New York City for the 23rd annual Essentially Ellington High School Competition.

“There’s a phrase in Spanish that says the first time you go to someone’s house is not the true honor,” said Edwin Santiago the jazz director for Osceola County School For The Arts.

“The true honor is to be asked back, and I think that’s how we feel," he added. "I think it’s testament to the hard work of my students.”

This is the second year in a row they were chosen to participate. They’re one of 15 handpicked high schools in the country.

“It gets to a point where we rehearse so much that it’s just engrained. It’s just natural for us to play together and come together,” said Priscilla Carbo, a senior at the school.

But in order to get to New York City, these students have to raise enough funds. So far they've raised about $28,000, but they still need another $7,000.

In the meantime, these 25 students are taking part of an intensive boot camp put on by the jazz director of Chicago’s Youth Symphony Orchestra, Pharez Whitted.

“I am always amazed at the talent level we have throughout the country and our youth,” Whitted said. “But what I am more amazed with is the caliber of character that a lot of these students have.”

No matter the outcome at the competition, these kids are just glad they can put Osceola County on the map while performing with who they call, family.

“Being able to play with our friends that we can even call family, you get to feel a connection that many don't feel,” said Elix Carrion another senior. “We get to connect with each other on a personal level and it just brings the energy to us and lets us motivate each other and grow together.”

Students will be performing in NYC on May 10 through May 12. If you would like to make a donation to help these students get to New York, click here: gofundme.com/ocsa-essentially-ellington-2018

