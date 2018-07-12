SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Seminole County Planning and Zoning Commission denied the request to build a more than 1,000-home community near Chuluota late Wednesday night.

It is a major blow to River Cross, a development that would be just west of County Road 419, east of the Econ River and north of the Orange County line.

However, the project is not dead yet. The Seminole Board of County Commissioners will make the final decision.

Neighbors packed the planning and zoning commission meeting to voice their concerns.

They are worried the development would harm the environment, ruin their rural way of life and clog local roadways.

"Traffic is at the highest it's ever been, our infrastructure can't handle it," said Theodore Mello, president of Save Rural Seminole County.

River Cross would consist of houses, townhomes, apartments, restaurants and offices on 669 acres of land.

Developers say it is close proximity to University of Central Florida would attract companies and new jobs to Seminole County.

"The type of jobs and the benefits of this plan really have the opportunity to benefit all of the county," said River Cross planner George Kramer, "We're hopeful the county commissioners weigh all those efforts as part of their decision."

In order for this project to move forward, the county commission would have to adjust the rural boundary, which voters approved in 2004.

The county commission is expected to decide the fate of River Cross next month.