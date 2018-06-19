DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood is expected to express at the Volusia County Council meeting on Tuesday of his desire for the county manager to resign immediately.

Safety officials that county manager Jim Dinneen has cut funding to public safety

Dinneen says county's budget is balanced; plan on leaving in January of 2019

Meeting expected to start at 10 a.m.; public participation to start at 9:30 a.m.

And apparently, the sheriff is not the only one who wants to see Jim Dinneen, the county manager, to resign. Just about every law enforcement agency and top public safety official has expressed in some shape or form that they would like Dinneen to step down immediately.

In a letter that was sent to Dinneen, several law enforcement agencies stated their grievances with the county manager who they say has continuously cut funding for public safety.

And on Tuesday morning, people were seen protesting, chanting for the firing of Dinneen.

Dineen announced he would be retire in January. These protestors say they want him gone now. His resignation was announced amid controversy surrounding M.E. Office. I spoke to one man who told me his family was forced to wait over a 1 yr to get his brother’s remains @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/C8A6koidK4 — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) June 19, 2018

Public safety officials say they have not been getting to properly fund their operations.

These agencies blame Dinneen for not being able to filled vacant positions and the letter also claimed the county is not meeting standards for the fire department.

A retired officer who says this puts the public at risk.

"You're playing with people's lives and that's despicable and reprehensible people need to stand up and demand action," said Gary Conroy of the Waterman's Association.

Dinneen has already announced he will be retiring in January of 2019.

In a letter last week, he said he is ending his nearly 12-year tenure because the county budget is balanced and the county has no debt, so it is time for him to leave.

However, safety officials want him to go now.