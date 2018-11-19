KISSIMMEE, Fla. —This week, we attempted to solve a mystery involving a street sign that was turned the wrong way.

Jon Pearch from Kissimmee wrote in this week:

"There is a stop sign that nobody wants to take responsibility for near the intersection of Carroll Street and John Young Parkway. The stop sign has been turned. This is a lawsuit waiting to happen, go check it out for yourself!"

So, I did just that in this week's Traffic Inbox.

Pearch has lived in the Kissimmee area for the past seven years, but it was last year after Hurricane Irma when he discovered that that stop sign in front of his residential community somehow was facing the wrong direction.

"It's illegal to move a sign, remove a sign, change a sign," said Pearch. "And here we have a situation where this has happened and no one has taken responsibility for it."

Despite efforts to reach out to local authorities, Pearch says he has not had much luck so far getting the sign turned to face the right way.

It is a problem that he said could potentially have dire consequences if not corrected.

"In today's time people are in a hurry so they might not contemplate that they are supposed to stop there even though they see that stop bar they could just roll right through there and that could be a problem," he explained.

However, Spectrum News 13 received good news over the weekend.

After contacting both Osceola County and the City of Kissimmee, Code Enforcement was sent out to the area to investigate.

And I got a call from Pearch himself telling me that the sign had indeed been fixed.

Thanks for your question!