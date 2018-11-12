ORLANDO, Fla. — As though the roadways aren't dangerous enough in Central Florida, this week, we're dealing with a potential danger zone in a parking lot.

'Barrier' blocks views in South Semoran parking lot, woman says

She got into crash in Century Plaza shopping center recently

She says she, other driver didn't see each other around barrier

This week's submission comes from retired professor Marilyn Hankins. She writes to us:

"There is a huge concrete barrier in the middle of Century Plaza in Orlando on South Semoran Boulevard. It is a haven for accidents, because drivers can't see around this 'bunker.' I want it to be removed."

Hankins' story begins in that Century Plaza shopping center off South Semoran, where she says she drove in front of a barrier that blocked her view.

"All of a sudden ... Boom! I'm T-boning a car that's heading north while I'm heading east," she said.

Hankins blames that barrier, which is used for holding trash, among other things. She thinks it's a danger to any shopper driving through the shopping center.

"Neither one of us saw the other," Hankins said of the other driver. "He said the same thing: 'I never saw you until the last minute.' I never saw him until the impact."

Hankins contacted the Orlando Police Department next. They told her that 43 wrecks have occurred in that shopping center over the past decade, near the Aldi supermarket. Hankins said she wasn't surprised and thinks the barrier is the main culprit.

"I hate to say this, but I would like to see it demolished. And I would like to see it, if it's necessary, and it probably is, to rebuild it someplace safe."

So the big question is, who maintains the area and the shopping center?

After doing some digging, Hankins and I reached out locally to a company called VEREIT. After exchanges with their property administrator, we were referred to their corporate offices in Arizona and are awaiting for an official word whether they plan to remove the concrete barrier or not.

Hankins hopes they do.

"People who are coming to buy groceries, do cable business, whatever ... (people) should not be afraid for their life," she said.

Thanks for your question, Marilyn. And if you have a traffic issue or problem that you want looked at or solved, head to mynews13.com/trafficinbox and just fill out the simple form.