ORLANDO, Fla. -- Nighttime and early-morning motorists who take State Road 408 will have to deal with some closures due to the "I-4 Ultimate" project, transportation officials say.

State Road 408 eastbound at Interstate 4 is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, July 18, at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Thursday, July 19.

For the evenings of July 20 and 21, both eastbound and westbound lanes of State Road 408 at I-4 will be closed at 10 p.m. and will reopen the following mornings at 6 a.m., stated FDOT.