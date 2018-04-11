Central Florida drivers need to be prepared for a significant change coming Thursday morning.

A new temporary exit ramp will be in place on the eastbound side of Interstate 4 to Fairbanks.

Temporary exit ramp at I-4 exit to Fairbanks

Drivers will have to exit just after Princeton at Par St.

This new ramp is almost 2 miles before the previous exit ramp, forcing drivers to exit just after Princeton Street at Par Street.

"This allows us to open up space for the eastbound travel lanes while also keeping the same capacity prior to construction," said Jessica Ottaviano, with the Florida Department of Transportation.

The ramp is temporary, but the structure is permanent, eventually making way for permanent through lanes of I-4 when the project is complete.

I-4 Ultimate officials are advising drivers using these exits give themselves a few extra minutes of travel time for the next few days as they are expecting a minor adjustment period.