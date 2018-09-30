ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Leslie continues to slowly meander over the open waters of the north-central Atlantic. This does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

Leslie has winds of 50 mph. It is located 720 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. It is moving toward the west-southwest at 5 mph and it has a minimum central pressure of 991 mb.

Sustained winds at 50 mph

A general southwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next several days, and Leslie is forecast to move very little Monday and Tuesday. Some strengthening is possible.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

Swells generated by Leslie are expected to reach portions of the east coast of the U.S. and Florida today. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions at our Central Florida beaches.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.