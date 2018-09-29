ORLANDO, Fla. — Subtropical storm Leslie will meander over the north-central Atlantic for the next few days.

Sustained winds at 45 mph

Leslie has winds of 45 mph. It is located 855 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and 1,300 miles west of the Azores. It is moving toward the southwest at 7 mph and it has a minimum central pressure of 991 mb.

A general southwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next several days. Some strengthening is possible and Leslie could transition into a tropical cyclone during the next few days.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 255 miles from the center.

Swells generated by Leslie are affecting Bermuda and the northern Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, and Bahamas through today.

Swells are expected to reach portions of the east coast of the U.S. by tomorrow. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.