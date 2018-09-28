ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Kirk has moved into the Caribbean, but the associated inclement weather is still spreading across portions of the Lesser Antilles.

Sustained winds at 50 mph

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, spaghetti models

Kirk is located about 110 miles west of St. Lucia and 145 miles southwest of Martinique, and is moving to the west at 12 mph.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts. The minimum pressure is 1,005 mb.

Now that Kirk is in the Caribbean, high wind shear will start to impact this storm. It may hold tropical storm status for Friday, but it looks to weaken to a remnant low by Saturday morning.

Tropical storm warnings and watches continues for portions of the Lesser Antilles.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Barbados

St. Lucia

Dominica

Martinique

Guadeloupe

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Kirk is expected to produce total rainfall of 4 to 6 inches with higher totals of 10 inches across portions of the Lesser Antilles. These rains may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides on the islands.

Across eastern Puerto Rico, this storm will likely bring 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated 6 inches for Friday and Saturday. Kirk is no threat to Florida.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the remnants of Leslie continue to reorganize. Leslie will be reclassified as a subtropical or tropical system Friday.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.