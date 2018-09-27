ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Kirk continues to move quickly toward the Lesser Antilles, where tropical-storm conditions are expected later Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds at 50 mph

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, spaghetti models

Kirk is located about 85 miles east-northeast of Barbados and 200 miles east-southeast of Martinique, and is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are 50 mph with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center. The minimum pressure is 1,002 mb.

Tropical storm warnings and watches continues for portions of the Lesser Antilles.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Barbados

St. Lucia

Dominica

Martinique

Guadeloupe

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Kirk is expected to approach Barbados and the northern Windward Islands later Thursday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Friday morning. This storm does not pose a threat to Florida.

Little change in strength is forecast until Kirk moves through the Central Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and evening. Weakening is expected on Friday and this weekend after the storm enters the Caribbean.

Kirk is expected to produce total rainfall of 4 to 6 inches with higher totals of 10 inches across portions of the Lesser Antilles. These rains may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides on the islands.

Across eastern Puerto Rico, Kirk will likely bring 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated 6 inches by Friday and Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the remnants of Leslie continue to reorganize. Leslie could be reclassified as a subtropical or tropical later Thursday. This system has a very high chance of redevelopment.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.