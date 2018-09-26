ORLANDO, Fla. — Kirk has redeveloped into a tropical storm over the western tropical Atlantic. Kirk does not pose a threat to Florida.

Kirk's winds sustained at 45 mph

Tropical season ends Nov. 30

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, spaghetti models

A tropical storm warning and watches have been issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles.

It is located about 470 miles east of Barbados and 595 miles east-southeast of Martinique.

It is moving to the west at 18 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Barbados

St. Lucia

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Kirk is expected to approach Barbados and the northern Windward Islands Thursday afternoon and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Friday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast until Kirk moves through the Central Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and evening. Rapid weakening is expected on Friday after Kirk enters the Caribbean.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the warning area by Thursday afternoon.

Kirk is expected to produce total rainfall of 4 to 6 inches with higher totals of 10 inches across the northern Windward and southern Leeward Islands from Barbados and St. Lucia northward across Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe.

These rains may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides on the islands.

The 2018 tropical season ends Nov. 30.